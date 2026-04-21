Organ recital by Jeremy Filsell, former organist and choirmaster of St. Thomas Church, Fifth Ave., NYC

St. Paul’s Syracuse will host an organ recital by Jeremy Filsell, former Organist and Choirmaster of St. Thomas Church, Fifth Avenue, New York City, at the church with the big red doors located at 220 E. Fayette St. The recital will be held on Sunday, September 27, at 4 p.m. and is part of St. Paul’s yearlong series of bicentennial events celebrating the church’s founding 200 years ago.