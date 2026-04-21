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Organ recital by Jeremy Filsell, former organist and choirmaster of St. Thomas Church, Fifth Ave., NYC

Organ recital by Jeremy Filsell, former organist and choirmaster of St. Thomas Church, Fifth Ave., NYC

St. Paul’s Syracuse will host an organ recital by Jeremy Filsell, former Organist and Choirmaster of St. Thomas Church, Fifth Avenue, New York City, at the church with the big red doors located at 220 E. Fayette St. The recital will be held on Sunday, September 27, at 4 p.m. and is part of St. Paul’s yearlong series of bicentennial events celebrating the church’s founding 200 years ago.

St. Paul's Syracuse, The Downtown Episcopal Church
Freewill offering benefits St. Paul's Friends of Music
04:00 PM - 05:30 PM on Sun, 27 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

St. Paul's Syracuse, The Downtown Episcopal Church
https://stpaulsyr.org/

Artist Group Info

Jeremy Filsell
email@concertartists.com
https://concertartists.com/artists/jeremy-filsell/
St. Paul's Syracuse, The Downtown Episcopal Church
220 E. Fayette Street
Syracuse, New York 13202
(315) 474-6053
offices@stpaulsyr.org
https://stpaulsyr.org/