Oswego County Habitat for Humanity 50/50 Raffle

Be part of the "Half for You, Half for Home" 50/50 raffle in support of Oswego County Habitat for Humanity’s Aging in Place program. Your participation helps area seniors stay in their homes safely while giving you a chance to win big.

Tickets: $10.00 per ticket

$10.00 per ticket Drawing Date: July 30, 2026

To purchase tickets or find more information, visit the Oswego County Habitat for Humanity website, email director@oswegohabitat.org, call (315) 532-6442, or visit their office at 240 West First St., Oswego, NY 13126.