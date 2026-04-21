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Oswego County Habitat for Humanity 50/50 Raffle

Promotional flyer for the Oswego County Habitat for Humanity 50/50 raffle supporting the Aging in Place program, featuring a photograph of a volunteer painting a house exterior.

Oswego County Habitat for Humanity 50/50 Raffle

Be part of the "Half for You, Half for Home" 50/50 raffle in support of Oswego County Habitat for Humanity’s Aging in Place program. Your participation helps area seniors stay in their homes safely while giving you a chance to win big.

  • Tickets: $10.00 per ticket
  • Drawing Date: July 30, 2026

To purchase tickets or find more information, visit the Oswego County Habitat for Humanity website, email director@oswegohabitat.org, call (315) 532-6442, or visit their office at 240 West First St., Oswego, NY 13126.

Oswego County Habitat for Humanity
09:00 AM - 11:59 PM on Thu, 30 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Oswego County Habitat for Humanity
315-532-6442
director@oswegohabitat.org
https://www.oswegohabitat.org/
Oswego County Habitat for Humanity
240 West First St
Oswego, New York 13126
315-532-6442
director@oswegohabitat.org
https://www.oswegohabitat.org/