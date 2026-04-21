Oswego County Habitat for Humanity 50/50 Raffle
Oswego County Habitat for Humanity 50/50 Raffle
Be part of the "Half for You, Half for Home" 50/50 raffle in support of Oswego County Habitat for Humanity’s Aging in Place program. Your participation helps area seniors stay in their homes safely while giving you a chance to win big.
- Tickets: $10.00 per ticket
- Drawing Date: July 30, 2026
To purchase tickets or find more information, visit the Oswego County Habitat for Humanity website, email director@oswegohabitat.org, call (315) 532-6442, or visit their office at 240 West First St., Oswego, NY 13126.
Oswego County Habitat for Humanity
09:00 AM - 11:59 PM on Thu, 30 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Oswego County Habitat for Humanity
315-532-6442
director@oswegohabitat.org
Oswego County Habitat for Humanity
240 West First StOswego, New York 13126
315-532-6442
director@oswegohabitat.org