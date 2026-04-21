© 2026 WRVO Public Media
NPR News for Central New York
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Ovid Memorial Day Parade and Ceremony

Ovid Memorial Day Parade and Ceremony

The Town of Ovid, NY, will be holding its annual Memorial Day Parade and Ceremony this year on May 25. The parade down Main Street will commence at 11 a.m. from South Seneca Middle/High School to the Ovid Fire Department.

Following the parade, a ceremony at Three Bears Park will be held to commemorate the many men and women who sacrificed their lives in war for the United States of America. Keynote Speaker for the ceremony will be Ovid native Rear Admiral Lower Half Michael Perry of the New York Naval Militia and the U.S. Navy. Other participants include State Senator Tom O’Mara (58th Senate District),  Assemblyman Phil Palmesano (132nd Assembly District), Ovid Town Supervisor Joseph Borst, and Ovid Village Mayor Aaron Roisen.

Three Bears Park
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Mon, 25 May 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6200
3154156943
cmd@vfw6200.org
https://vfw6200.org
Three Bears Park
Main St
Ovid, New York 14521