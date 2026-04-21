Ovid Memorial Day Parade and Ceremony

The Town of Ovid, NY, will be holding its annual Memorial Day Parade and Ceremony this year on May 25. The parade down Main Street will commence at 11 a.m. from South Seneca Middle/High School to the Ovid Fire Department.

Following the parade, a ceremony at Three Bears Park will be held to commemorate the many men and women who sacrificed their lives in war for the United States of America. Keynote Speaker for the ceremony will be Ovid native Rear Admiral Lower Half Michael Perry of the New York Naval Militia and the U.S. Navy. Other participants include State Senator Tom O’Mara (58th Senate District), Assemblyman Phil Palmesano (132nd Assembly District), Ovid Town Supervisor Joseph Borst, and Ovid Village Mayor Aaron Roisen.