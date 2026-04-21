Point of Art: Drawings by Misty Macari

June 5-27 at The Other Side Gallery, 2011 Genesee St., Utica, NY

Opening Reception – Friday, June 5 from 5-7 p.m.

Artist Talk, Saturday, June 27 at 1 p.m.

Regular Gallery hours – Thursdays and Saturdays from 12 – 2 p.m. Reception is free and open to the public. Donations gratefully accepted. For more information, contact Rainer Wehner at (315) 395-5235 or rainermariawehner@web.de.

