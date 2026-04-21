Join the community for Praise in the Park, a rain-or-shine gathering featuring worship, food, and community support. Attendees can enjoy live music and lunch while supporting local farmers, crafters, and vendors. All proceeds from the event will go toward missionaries serving overseas.

When: Sept. 12 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Sept. 12 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Where: Fair Haven Central Park, Sterling, NY 13156

Fair Haven Central Park, Sterling, NY 13156 Cost: Free to attend

Vendor & Donation Information: