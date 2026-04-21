Praise in the Park
Praise in the Park
Join the community for Praise in the Park, a rain-or-shine gathering featuring worship, food, and community support. Attendees can enjoy live music and lunch while supporting local farmers, crafters, and vendors. All proceeds from the event will go toward missionaries serving overseas.
- When: Sept. 12 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Where: Fair Haven Central Park, Sterling, NY 13156
- Cost: Free to attend
Vendor & Donation Information:
- Vendors: 10x10 outdoor spaces are available for a vendor fee of $10 and a raffle basket. To become a vendor, contact Mary Simmons via email at msim621@gmail.com or Wendy Webster at 315-529-7163.
- Donations & Involvement: To get involved or donate, contact Mary Simmons at msim621@gmail.com.
Fair Haven Central Park
11:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 12 Sep 2026
Fair Haven Central Park