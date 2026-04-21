Psychic Standup is a one-of-a-kind show where Karen Rontowski combines her 35 years as a stand-up comedian with 25 years as a tarot reader and the results are so funny it’s scary! The show consists of 30-40 minutes of stand-up and then 20-30 minutes of live tarot readings for the crowd. Fun is had by believers and non-believers alike. If you don’t believe in psychics, then enjoy the Funny. If you do believe in psychics, then enjoy everything!

