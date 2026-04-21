Remembering Hiroshima and Nagasaki

Honoring victims. Committing to nuclear abolition.

81 years ago, an atomic weapon was used to destroy the city of Hiroshima, unleashing a degree of wartime horror never before seen. Three days later, another atomic bomb devastated Nagasaki. Through determined activism and a few enlightened leaders, risks of nuclear war were reduced via treaties and nuclear weapons reduction. Today, however, many treaties have been allowed to expire, and nations are rebuilding their nuclear arsenals. It is time to raise our voices once again.

Join us to say “NO NUKES!”

University United Methodist Church | 1085 E. Genesee St. | Syracuse

Friday, August 7, 2026 | 4:30-6:00 p.m.

Procession: Gather at 4:30, route is 1.2 miles

Reception: 6 pm - 6:30 p.m.

Speakers:

Youko Yamamoto, peace activist and second-generation atomic bomb survivor, will share with us her most recent conversations with aging Hiroshima survivors after a spring trip to Japan and the inspiration for her continuing work that she gained from these interviews.

Joshua Reno, a socio-cultural anthropologist, will make real the connections between military waste and how it weaves into the uncanny, uncountable scale of the Hiroshima bombing, offering us a powerful, somatic reflection on the true monstrosity of the weapon in the form of spoken word.

