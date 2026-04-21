Reverie Road at the Night Eagle Cafe

Date & Time: Monday, Oct. 5, 7:30 p.m.–10 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 5, 7:30 p.m.–10 p.m. Admission: $20 in advance, $25 at the door (Purchase tickets on Eventbrite)

$20 in advance, $25 at the door (Purchase tickets on Eventbrite) Location: Night Eagle Cafe at the Savage Club and Lansing Area Performance Hall, 1004 Auburn Rd., North Lansing, N.Y.

Night Eagle Cafe at the Savage Club and Lansing Area Performance Hall, 1004 Auburn Rd., North Lansing, N.Y. Artist Website: Reverie Road Official Website

Reverie Road Official Website Media Contact: Scott Anderson (samusicworks@gmail.com | 315-406-5681)

Reverie Road is a genre-defying Celtic ensemble uniting founding Solas members Winifred Horan (fiddle) and John Williams (accordion) with former Gaelic Storm fiddler Katie Grennan and Steinway Artist jazz and raga pianist Utsav Lal.

Reverie Road weaves traditional Irish music into a cinematic performance featuring distilled airs, continental waltzes, and high-energy reels and jigs. The group features two classically trained fiddlers who share a background as award-winning Irish dancers, combined with two instrumentalists focused on redefining traditional accompaniment and rhythm sections.

The ensemble released its self-titled debut album in early 2024, earning "Debut Album of the Year" honors from Ireland Tonight during its 25-city U.S. launch tour.

Featured Songs

"This powerhouse group’s embodiment of refreshingly eclectic Celtic music is nothing less than a one-of-a-kind gem." — Anita Lock, Irish Music Magazine

"The music here reflects the achievements of all involved, but also a collective vision – it is virtuosic, carefully conceived and wonderfully arranged." — Daniel Neely, The Irish Echo