Robin & Linda Willams at the Night Eagle Cafe

For four decades, Robin & Linda Williams have made it their mission to perform the music that they love, “a robust blend of bluegrass, folk, old-time, and acoustic country that combines wryly observant lyrics with a wide-ranging melodicism.” These two songwriters’ and performers’ fans are in audiences and on stage: The artists covering their songs include Emmylou Harris, Tom T. Hall, Mary Chapin Carpenter, Kathy Mattea, and more. The duo became regulars on A Prairie Home Companion shortly after the legendary radio show started broadcasting. Robin and Linda also appeared on The Grand Old Opry, Austin City Limits, Music City Tonight, and Mountain Stage. Their robust discography includes recordings made for Sugar Hill, Red House Records, and more, and they garnered two nominations for Gospel Album of the Year. Their 25th recording is near completion, and we can’t wait to hear it. “Watch out, world!”

“The Williamses are able to sum up a life in a few details with moving completeness.” – The Washington Post

“Inviting and intimate….These folks have ascended to the ‘treasure’ category.” – Nashville Scene

“Half of the hacks on Music Row should sit at this act’s feet for song-writing lessons. This is that legendary thing. The Real Deal.” – Music Row

“Robin and Linda Williams shine like a diamond and rhinestones…their sound is so sincere as to give the listener chills.” – Boston Globe

