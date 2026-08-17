Saint David's Rhythm & Rhyme Poetry Reading

St. David’s Rhythm & Rhyme presents "An Evening of Poetry: Haunting Works" on Saturday, Oct. 17, at 7 p.m. at St. David’s Parish Hall, 14 Jamar Drive, Fayetteville. The event features poet Jessica Cuello alongside a performance of sinister songs and ghostly ballads. Admission is free, donations are gratefully accepted, and Halloween costumes are welcome. All are welcome to attend.