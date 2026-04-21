Saint David's Rhythm & Rhyme Poetry Reading
Saint David's Rhythm & Rhyme Poetry Reading
Saint David's Episcopal Church hosts the Rhythm & Rhyme Poetry Readings, an event that combines poetry and live music. On September 19, CNY writer PS Conway will read. The second portion of the evening is an open mic, allowing local writers of poetry and flash fiction to share their work. The event is free (donations are appreciated).
St. David's Episcopal Church
07:00 PM - 08:15 PM on Sat, 19 Sep 2026
St. David's Episcopal Church
14 Jamar DriveDeWitt, New York 13214