Saint David's Rhythm & Rhyme: Poetry & Short Fiction Reading
Saint David's Rhythm & Rhyme: Poetry & Short Fiction Reading
Poet Misha Tentser will read from his work, and writer Maggie Nerz Iribarne will share short fiction. The musical guest for the evening is Xander Deacons. The event is free and open to all. Donations of nonperishable goods for the Dewitt Food Pantry will be gratefully accepted.
St. David's Episcopal Church Parish Hall
07:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Sat, 21 Nov 2026
St. David's Episcopal Church Parish Hall
14 Jamar DriveFayetteville, New York 13066