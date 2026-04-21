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Sally Hootnick New Works in Encaustics and Oils

Sally Hootnick New Works in Encaustics and Oils

Cazenovia Artisans presents recent artwork by Sally Hootnick with an opening reception on September 4, 5- 7 p.m., open to the public. Light refreshments will be served. Sally's work is inspired by nature, and her interpretations in oil and encaustics are colorful, playful, and expressive, often presented in landscapes and still lifes. There will be an artist talk at 6 p.m.

Cazenovia Artisans
10:00 AM - 06:00 PM, every day through Sep 30, 2026.

Event Supported By

Cazenovia Artisans
315-655-2225
https://www.cazenoviaartisans.com

Artist Group Info

Sally Hootnick
sally@sallyhootnick.com
https://www.sallyhootnick.com
Cazenovia Artisans
39 Albany Street
Cazenovia, New York 13035-9202
(315) 655-2225
info@cazenoviaartisans.com
https://cazenoviaartisans.com