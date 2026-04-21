Sally Hootnick New Works in Encaustics and Oils

Cazenovia Artisans presents recent artwork by Sally Hootnick with an opening reception on September 4, 5- 7 p.m., open to the public. Light refreshments will be served. Sally's work is inspired by nature, and her interpretations in oil and encaustics are colorful, playful, and expressive, often presented in landscapes and still lifes. There will be an artist talk at 6 p.m.