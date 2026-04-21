Shifting Forms
Shifting Forms
Cazenovia Artisans presents Eric Shutes' artwork in June, with a reception for the artist and guests on June 5 from 5 to 7 p.m. In Shifting Forms, the artist explores the delicate balance between tension and release—capturing the interplay of energy and calm through vibrant color, texture, and abstraction. Open to the public.
Cazenovia Artisans
10:00 AM - 06:00 PM, every day through Jun 29, 2026.
Event Supported By
Cazenovia Artisans
315-655-2225
Artist Group Info
Eric Shutes
ewshute@gmail.com
Cazenovia Artisans
39 Albany StreetCazenovia, New York 13035-9202
(315) 655-2225
info@cazenoviaartisans.com