© 2026 WRVO Public Media
NPR News for Central New York
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Shifting Forms

Shifting Forms

Cazenovia Artisans presents Eric Shutes' artwork in June, with a reception for the artist and guests on June 5 from 5 to 7 p.m. In Shifting Forms, the artist explores the delicate balance between tension and release—capturing the interplay of energy and calm through vibrant color, texture, and abstraction. Open to the public.

Cazenovia Artisans
10:00 AM - 06:00 PM, every day through Jun 29, 2026.

Event Supported By

Cazenovia Artisans
315-655-2225
https://www.cazenoviaartisans.com

Artist Group Info

Eric Shutes
ewshute@gmail.com
https://www.ewshute.com/
Cazenovia Artisans
39 Albany Street
Cazenovia, New York 13035-9202
(315) 655-2225
info@cazenoviaartisans.com
https://cazenoviaartisans.com