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Singing Summer Camp

Singing Summer Camp

The Singing Summer Camp is a week-long intensive for teens who want to become better singers. We sing solos for each other and in groups, learn about the voice as a somatic instrument, and most importantly, connect to the profound JOY that we can experience when singing!

If you have any questions, just email me: kylie@kyliebmusic.com

First Unitarian Society of Ithaca
$250 to $350 If you enroll before June 1 you get $50 off tuition!
09:30 AM - 03:30 PM, every day through Aug 14, 2026.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Kylie B Music Lessons and Entertainment
3154060902
kylieb620@gmail.com
First Unitarian Society of Ithaca
906 North Aurora St.
Ithaca, New York 14850
(607) 273-7521
rockvoicesithaca@gmail.com
https://www.rockvoices.com/?playlist=5180ae3&amp;video=7dea313