Singing Summer Camp
Singing Summer Camp
The Singing Summer Camp is a week-long intensive for teens who want to become better singers. We sing solos for each other and in groups, learn about the voice as a somatic instrument, and most importantly, connect to the profound JOY that we can experience when singing!
If you have any questions, just email me: kylie@kyliebmusic.com
First Unitarian Society of Ithaca
$250 to $350 If you enroll before June 1 you get $50 off tuition!
09:30 AM - 03:30 PM, every day through Aug 14, 2026.
Event Supported By
Kylie B Music Lessons and Entertainment
3154060902
kylieb620@gmail.com
First Unitarian Society of Ithaca
906 North Aurora St.Ithaca, New York 14850
(607) 273-7521
rockvoicesithaca@gmail.com