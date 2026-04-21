Smith Summer Cabaret Series; Shrimps

Shrimps is an electronic music duo from Geneva, NY. A collaboration between Joe Calabrese and B.Leo, the band’s primary focus is placed on performance, accenting an organic element often absent in the presence of synthesizers. Their debut release, 2011’s the SLOP EP, showcases their love of pop, funk and the palette of sounds provided by vintage video game consoles. They have performed in Rochester, Philadelphia and New York City and have contributed music to numerous compilations.