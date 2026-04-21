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Smith Summer Cabaret Series; Shrimps

Smith Summer Cabaret Series; Shrimps

Shrimps is an electronic music duo from Geneva, NY. A collaboration between Joe Calabrese and B.Leo, the band’s primary focus is placed on performance, accenting an organic element often absent in the presence of synthesizers. Their debut release, 2011’s the SLOP EP, showcases their love of pop, funk and the palette of sounds provided by vintage video game consoles. They have performed in Rochester, Philadelphia and New York City and have contributed music to numerous compilations.

The Smith Opera House Cabaret Bar
$12.93
08:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Mon, 1 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Smith Center for the Arts
(315) 781-5483
boxoffice@thesmith.org
https://thesmith.org
The Smith Opera House Cabaret Bar
82 Seneca Street
Geneva, New York 14456
315-781-5483
boxoffice@thesmith.org
https://thesmith.org/events-list/good-head-summer-cabaret-series/