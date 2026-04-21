Soccer Watch Party at Lobby Bar at Arlo Williamsburg: USA vs Australia

Enjoy game-day specials, Heineken giveaways, and World Cup madness at Arlo Williamsburg!

Catch all the World Cup action at Brooklyn's best hotel, Lobby Bar for the USA vs Australia Group Stage. Watch the match on our big-screen TVs with the sound turned up, alongside food and drink specials. Plus! Enjoy giveaways from Heineken. Gather your own personal futbol club and experience the energy at the Lobby Bar.

Come early to enjoy a Mediterranean meal at Sungold before watching this next USA game of the World Cup!

