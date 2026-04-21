St. Paul's Syracuse hosts Hohenfels Trombone Quartet

As part of its bicentennial event series, St. Paul’s Syracuse will host the Hohenfels Trombone Quartet for a Sunday, October 18, 4 p.m. concert at the church with the big red doors, located at 220 E. Fayette St. Open to the public, the event will feature works from silent films, classical arrangements and fun songs. A freewill offering will benefit St. Paul’s Friends of Music.

Based in Rochester, N.Y., the Hohenfels Trombone Quartet was founded in 2011 and performs extensively throughout the Northeastern United States. Recent recital appearances include St. Joseph’s Cathedral Music Series in Columbus, OH, a recital as part of Cazenovia Counterpoint (both with organist Amanda R. Mole), and a week-long summer concert tour in the Adirondacks.