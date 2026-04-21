Summer Sizzle Craft & Community Show
Summer Sizzle Craft & Community Show
Join the community at the Great Lakes Gym for the Summer Sizzle, a rain-or-shine community event. The day features an artist and craft show, community groups, raffles, food, and more.
All proceeds go toward funding food pickup and distribution efforts in the community throughout the year.
- When: July 18, 9 a.m.–3 p.m.
- Where: Great Lakes Gym, 7 Silk Road, Fulton, NY 13069
- Contact for Info: Call (315) 983-0480
- Vendor Opportunities: 10x10 outdoor spaces are available for $40 plus a raffle basket donation.
- To Get Involved or Donate: Contact Mary Simmons via email at msim621@gmail.com.
Great Lakes Gym
09:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 18 Jul 2026
Great Lakes Gym
7 Silk RoadFulton, New York 13069