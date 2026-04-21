Syracuse Chorale 2026 Winter Concert - Gloria

The Syracuse Chorale is proud to present John Rutter's Gloria in our December 2026 concert, with brass accompaniment and soloists from the ensemble. The Rutter Gloria is a beloved choral work with numerous international performances, and its lyricism and rhythmic energy make it a favorite of singers and audiences. We'll pair this with the lesser-known Pinkham Christmas Cantata, also for brass and chorus. This work recalls Renaissance and Medieval tropes of form, while using expressive 20th-century harmonies. The concert also features short works by Dan Forrest, Rosephanye Powell, Stephen Paulus, and Sarah Quartel, rounding out a concert of all contemporary composers.