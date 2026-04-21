The Archive Is a Dream Machine: Filmmaking Workshop with Tamika Galanis

Join Light Work UVP for a hands-on filmmaking workshop led by filmmaker Tamika Galanis, using archival materials from the Syracuse University Special Collections Research Center (SCRC) related to her latest film, "By the Skin of Her Teeth," exploring the history of abolition in Syracuse and Harriet Powell’s escape via Syracuse to Ontario in 1839. The workshop will consider how to approach subjects like Harriet’s story, where there is scant material available and research must be combined with speculation in order to tell the story.

No filmmaking experience required!

This workshop is FREE but requires an RSVP to register. Go to the event webpage to RSVP.

This event is happening in conjunction with the Light Work UVP exhibition "Dream Deep Enough to Remember: The Films of Tamika Galanis."