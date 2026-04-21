The most followed Irish Trad band on the planet returns to the Smith Opera House on March 5! From Donegal to headlining Irish festivals all over the US to Forrest Fest and Electric Picnic in Ireland – The Byrne Brothers are taking the Traditional Irish Music and Folk World by storm!

This multi-award-winning, internet-famous band blends world-class traditional musicianship with a modern, high-octane edge. Think driving rhythms, EDM-inspired bass drops, and electrifying stage presence that has made them the most followed Irish Trad band on the planet. The Byrne Brothers have over 50 million views on their music videos and 500,000 followers on social media.

They don’t just play a set; They Command the Crowd!

Just off touring with The High Kings across the US, which included Nashville and the world-famous Troubadour in Los Angeles, The Byrne Brothers are taking “Trad Folk and Dance” to a whole new level.

The Sound: Modern Trad, Folk, and Celtic Grass Fusion.

The Vibe: High-energy, interactive, great craic with mind-blowing musicianship and arrangements

Meet the Band

Luca – Button Accordion

Finn – Banjo, Guitar, Irish Dance

Dempsey – Bodhrán, Whistle, Vocals

Tommy – Uilleann Pipes, Fiddle, Guitar, Whistles, Bagpipes