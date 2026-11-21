"The Goat Is in the Freezer" is an autobiographical, funny, tender solo show about the animals we save and the families we’re still trying to figure out. Playwright and actor Miranda Jonté takes us cross-country and down back roads in her trusty van, picking up abandoned cats and dogs along the way. The miles bring her back to her childhood, and to the vibrant love she feels for her parents, and the places she’s called home.

Strong Language