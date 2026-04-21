The Kennedys at the Night Eagle Cafe

Date & Time: Sunday, Oct. 4, 4 p.m.–6 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 4, 4 p.m.–6 p.m. Admission: $20 in advance, $25 at the door (Purchase tickets on Eventbrite)

$20 in advance, $25 at the door (Purchase tickets on Eventbrite) Location: Night Eagle Cafe at the Savage Club and Lansing Area Performance Hall, 1004 Auburn Rd., North Lansing, N.Y.

Night Eagle Cafe at the Savage Club and Lansing Area Performance Hall, 1004 Auburn Rd., North Lansing, N.Y. Artist Website: The Kennedys Official Website

The Kennedys Official Website Media Contact: Scott Anderson (samusicworks@gmail.com | 315-406-5681)

Folk-rock duo Pete and Maura Kennedy bring their "Smoketree" CD release tour to Central New York for an afternoon of classic songwriting and original, socially conscious music.

Pete and Maura Kennedy met at The Continental Club in Austin, Texas, in 1992. They first played and sang together a few days later, writing their first song shortly after. Their first date was a road trip to Buddy Holly’s grave in West Texas. Pete was a member of Nanci Griffith’s Blue Moon Orchestra at the time, and Maura soon filled a vacancy in the band. The duo doubled as Griffith's opening act, setting off on a lifelong road trip together.

As a duo going strong for more than 30 years, The Kennedys have recorded two dozen collections of mostly original songs. Their early albums established them as core artists on the AAA and Americana charts. While touring at a rate of 50,000 miles per year, they spent four years hosting "The Dharma Café" on Sirius/XM radio. During the pandemic, they performed over 150 livestreams and played more than 1,000 songs for a global audience.

Pete and Maura are back "home on the road" and busy in the recording studio. Their release, "Smoketree," is the follow-up to their 2023 release, "Headwinds," which spent a month at No. 1 on the national Folk DJ chart. "Smoketree" consists of original, newly written songs reflecting environmental concerns, social upheaval, and the search for peace, delivered with their trademark upbeat tone.

Featured Songs

"Pete and Maura Kennedy could be considered the first couple of the contemporary folk rock era... a cohesive collection of retro-sounding songs bearing contemporary credence." — Goldmine Magazine

"Another bright, pristine album... captivatingly good." — Americana Highways

"...a simply mesmerizingly cultured and dutifully soulful new recording..." — Exclusive Magazine