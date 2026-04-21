The Gannett Gallery is honored to present The Last Portrait

Every person has a unique story, shaped by life’s challenges and accomplishments. The end of life is just another chapter — our final challenge — and it provokes an equally unique response.

The Last Portrait is a photographic exploration by Mark DiOrio into those remaining days of the narrative. It features portraits of Upstate New York residents who were in hospice care from 2014 through 2021.

The exhibition is inspired by a celebration of existence, even in its closing stages. It attempts to capture the essence of individuals as they and their families reflect on their lives and respond to their feelings about death in their own distinctive ways. The project also offered families one more opportunity to be photographed with their loved ones.