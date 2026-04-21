The Other Side presents Fringe Fest

Saturday, October 10, 11 a.m.–4 p.m. at The Other Side, 2011 Genesee St, Utica

Art raffles, local makers and artisans, live portrait drawings, and light refreshments.

Music provided by John Marsh, Millie of the Valley, TOS Jam and Friends, and No, My Mommy.

Admission is free to the public. Donations appreciated.

