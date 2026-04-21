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The Other Side presents Fringe Fest

The Other Side presents Fringe Fest

Saturday, October 10, 11 a.m.–4 p.m. at The Other Side, 2011 Genesee St, Utica

Art raffles, local makers and artisans, live portrait drawings, and light refreshments.

Music provided by John Marsh, Millie of the Valley, TOS Jam and Friends, and No, My Mommy.

Admission is free to the public. Donations appreciated.

The Other Side Community Forum & Gallery
11:00 AM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 10 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

The Other Side Community Forum and Gallery
(315) 735-4825
contact@theothersideutica.org
https://theothersideutica.org/
The Other Side Community Forum & Gallery
2011 Genessee St.
Utica, New York 13501
(315) 735-4825
contact@theothersideutica.org
https://theothersideutica.org/