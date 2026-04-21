'The Red Goose': Poetry Reading & Book Release with Allen Guy Wilcox
'The Red Goose': Poetry Reading & Book Release with Allen Guy Wilcox
"The Red Goose": Poetry Reading & Book Release with Allen Guy Wilcox
Thursday, October 8, from 7-9 p.m. at The Other Side, 2011 Genesee St., Utica
The Other Side presents Alan Wilcox, reading from his publication, "The Red Goose."
This event is open and free to the public. Books available for sale. For more information, contact Kim Domenico at 314-735-4825 or kodomenico@verizon.net
The Other Side Community Forum & Gallery
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Thu, 8 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
The Other Side Community Forum and Gallery
(315) 735-4825
contact@theothersideutica.org
The Other Side Community Forum & Gallery
2011 Genessee St.Utica, New York 13501
(315) 735-4825
contact@theothersideutica.org