© 2026 WRVO Public Media
NPR News for Central New York
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

'The Red Goose': Poetry Reading & Book Release with Allen Guy Wilcox

'The Red Goose': Poetry Reading & Book Release with Allen Guy Wilcox

"The Red Goose": Poetry Reading & Book Release with Allen Guy Wilcox

Thursday, October 8, from 7-9 p.m. at The Other Side, 2011 Genesee St., Utica

The Other Side presents Alan Wilcox, reading from his publication, "The Red Goose."
This event is open and free to the public. Books available for sale. For more information, contact Kim Domenico at 314-735-4825 or kodomenico@verizon.net

The Other Side Community Forum & Gallery
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Thu, 8 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

The Other Side Community Forum and Gallery
(315) 735-4825
contact@theothersideutica.org
https://theothersideutica.org/
The Other Side Community Forum & Gallery
2011 Genessee St.
Utica, New York 13501
(315) 735-4825
contact@theothersideutica.org
https://theothersideutica.org/