The Refugees at the NIght Eagle Cafe on November 13 at 7:30 PM
The Refugees at the NIght Eagle Cafe on November 13 at 7:30 PM
Folk-rock trio The Refugees brings their signature blend of country, rock, folk, blues, and Americana to the Night Eagle Café.
Formed in 2007 by acclaimed solo artists Cidny Bullens, Deborah Holland, and Wendy Waldman, the trio delivers soaring harmonies, high-caliber musicianship, and a humorous stage presence. Individually, the band members have logged nearly five decades in the music industry, earning more than 20 solo albums and multiple Grammy Award nominations.
Event Details:
- Date & Time: Friday, Nov. 13 | 7:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.
- Location: Night Eagle Café at the Savage Club and Lansing Area Performance Hall, 1004 Auburn Rd., North Lansing, N.Y. 13073
Performers:
- Cidny Bullens
- Deborah Holland
- Wendy Waldman
Tickets:
- $20 in advance
- $25 at the door
- Purchase tickets online via Eventbrite
Featured Tracks & Links:
Night Eagle Cafe at the Savage Club and Lansing Area Performance Hall
$20 in advance, $25 at the door
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Fri, 13 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
The Night Eagle Cafe
845-270-0441
info@nighteaglecafe.org
Artist Group Info
The Refugees
Night Eagle Cafe at the Savage Club and Lansing Area Performance Hall
1004 Auburn Rd.Groton, New York 13073
845-270-0441
info@nighteaglecafe.org