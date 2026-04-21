The Refugees at the NIght Eagle Cafe on November 13 at 7:30 PM

Folk-rock trio The Refugees brings their signature blend of country, rock, folk, blues, and Americana to the Night Eagle Café.

Formed in 2007 by acclaimed solo artists Cidny Bullens, Deborah Holland, and Wendy Waldman, the trio delivers soaring harmonies, high-caliber musicianship, and a humorous stage presence. Individually, the band members have logged nearly five decades in the music industry, earning more than 20 solo albums and multiple Grammy Award nominations.

Event Details:

Date & Time: Friday, Nov. 13 | 7:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 13 | 7:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. Location: Night Eagle Café at the Savage Club and Lansing Area Performance Hall, 1004 Auburn Rd., North Lansing, N.Y. 13073

Performers:

Cidny Bullens

Deborah Holland

Wendy Waldman

Tickets:

$20 in advance

$25 at the door

Purchase tickets online via Eventbrite

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