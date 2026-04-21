The Significance of the Strawberry with Wilma Cooke Zumpano

Try out beading to celebrate summer's strawberries with Wilma Zumpano. Wilma is a bead stitcher from the Akwesasne Mohawk Nation Wolf Clan. This is an inspirational project where Wilma will teach the craft in relation to the creation story. The project connects local artists and crafters to unpack the meaning of the fabric, beads, and belt-making in history, culture, and storytelling. The strawberry symbolizes the closest plant to the earth. Each strawberry cushion is fashioned in a strawberry shape and decorated with colorful glass beads. All materials will be provided.

Free; For adults & teens; SPACE IS LIMITED; Registration is required at https://onlib-nopl.libcal.com/event/16481357