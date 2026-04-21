The Songs of Gordon Lightfoot Presented by the Lightfoot Band

The original band members of the late great Gordon Lightfoot.

These are the seasoned musicians who collaborated with Gordon on his world-famous recordings and toured extensively with him here in North America and internationally for many decades.

The Lightfoot Band includes these legendary veterans: Rick Haynes on bass, Barry Keane on drums and percussion, Mike Heffernan on keyboards, and Carter Lancaster on the lead guitars, and, in 2024, introducing Andy Mauck on vocals and 6- and 12-string rhythm guitars.

Together, they are now keeping Gordon’s music alive - Playing the hits, such as Sundown, If You Could Read My Mind, Carefree Highway, the Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald, Beautiful, Rainy Day People, Early Morning Rain, to name a few, as well as some deeper cuts not heard live for decades.

Band members will relate some history and “stories of the road” and will be available to meet the audience after shows in the lobby area.

Don’t miss this opportunity to continue enjoying the Songs of Gordon Lightfoot and more with The Lightfoot Band. Come for the songs and hear the stories!

Thank you to our show sponsors: Community Foundation for South Central New York; NBT Bank; Sidney Federal Credit Union; Preferred Mutual; WAER Syracuse Public Media; Hamilton Community Chest; & WRVO.

Special thanks to our hospitality sponsor, Poolville Country Store Restaurant Bed & Breakfast! Make it an evening out & receive 10% off dinner at Poolville by presenting your EOH show ticket, or receive 10% off your show ticket by presenting your Poolville dinner receipt at the Box Office! Call for dinner reservations!

ALSO: Show your ticket at Huff Brau LLC before/after the show & get $1 off your first drink! EOH Family Members & up, show your membership card & show tickets to get 10% off your meal, on the night of the performance! Call for dinner reservations!

Earlville Opera House Arts Center is located at 18 East Main Street in the quaint Village of Earlville, NY. At EOH, we believe accessibility & inclusion are critical to everything we do. Our historic Opera House has been upgraded to ensure accessibility throughout the building.

EOH events are made possible by the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the Office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature, & through the generosity of EOH members.

$60 General / $54 Members; college students get half off by presenting their valid Student ID; $14 for students 17 years and younger. *Premium pricing for select seating*