The Sound of America -250 years with Monk Rowe and the Five Family Ensemble

This concert commemorates the American Semiquincentennial, using music to explore the legacy of the American Revolution and our 250-year journey as a nation. The performance highlights themes such as patriotism, inequality, and freedom, as well as regional history like the Erie Canal and the melody of “Taps.” The ensemble brings historic songs to life, with background stories and relevant quotes from the eras, all set to the unique sound of American music, now heard ‘round the world.

This project is made possible with funds from the Statewide Community Regrants Program, a regrant program of the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the Office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature and administered by CNY Arts.

