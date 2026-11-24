From Woodstock to The Last Waltz, The Band has been a central figure in some of rock and roll’s most iconic moments. Now, over half a century after the release of their debut album Music From Big Pink, the music they created has proven to be timeless. Their pioneering blend of country, blues, rock, and folk music served as a template for what we now call Americana. Though they are long gone from the stage, their sound and spirit live on in a group of musicians based in Rockland County, NY - not far from Woodstock, The Band’s musical and spiritual home.

The THE BAND Band brings the music of The Band alive with soulful and authentic renditions of their iconic catalog, performed with the passion and dedication for which The Band was renowned. Begun in 2007 as a labor of love for the music of The Band by co-founders Jack Kraft and Gary Solomon, The THE BAND Band has been touring for over 15 years, bringing the sound, spirit and energy of The Band to concert-goers across the country.

On Thanksgiving Day in 1976, Solomon had the good fortune of being in the audience at The Last Waltz, the farewell performance of The Band’s legendary 16-year career. The group, who had originally come to worldwide attention as Bob Dylan’s backing band, had gone on to record eight albums on their own that featured such classic songs as “The Weight,” “Up on Cripple Creek,” and “The Night They Drove Old Dixie Down.”

“I knew that what I was seeing was not just another rock concert. It was a once in a lifetime moment” Solomon says of The Last Waltz, which featured appearances by rock icons Bob Dylan, Neil Young, Eric Clapton, and many others. It was also a moment that years later inspired him, decades into his career as a professional musician, to form his tribute band with a group of like-minded musicians.

Having been at The Last Waltz nearly a half a century ago, and now performing the music of The Band with his tribute band, things have come full circle for Solomon. There is a sense of passion and a personal mission in his desire to share a moment that changed his life. “The feeling I had at The Last Waltz was so incredible and unforgettable. I want to share that excitement and joy.”