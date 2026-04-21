The Trail of Broken Treaties - Native American History
The Trail of Broken Treaties - Native American History
The People’s Classroom at The Other Side presents:
The Trail of Broken Treaties – Native American History
Tuesday, August 4, 6 p.m. at The Other Side, 2011 Genesee St., Utica
Teaching Native American history in the modern classroom requires moving past outdated stereotypes to focus on tribal sovereignty, cultural persistence, and accurate historical perspectives. Gianni Notaro, local educator and historian, offers an accurate and more complete view of our past relations with native Americans. This talk is free and open to the public. For more information on events at The Other Side, visit theothersideutica.org.
The Other Side Community Forum & Gallery
06:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Tue, 4 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
The Other Side Community Forum and Gallery
(315) 735-4825
contact@theothersideutica.org
The Other Side Community Forum & Gallery
2011 Genessee St.Utica, New York 13501
(315) 735-4825
contact@theothersideutica.org