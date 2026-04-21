The People’s Classroom at The Other Side presents:

The Trail of Broken Treaties – Native American History

Tuesday, August 4, 6 p.m. at The Other Side, 2011 Genesee St., Utica

Teaching Native American history in the modern classroom requires moving past outdated stereotypes to focus on tribal sovereignty, cultural persistence, and accurate historical perspectives. Gianni Notaro, local educator and historian, offers an accurate and more complete view of our past relations with native Americans. This talk is free and open to the public. For more information on events at The Other Side, visit theothersideutica.org.

