© 2026 WRVO Public Media
NPR News for Central New York
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

The Trail of Broken Treaties - Native American History

The Trail of Broken Treaties - Native American History

The People’s Classroom at The Other Side presents:

The Trail of Broken Treaties – Native American History

Tuesday, August 4, 6 p.m. at The Other Side, 2011 Genesee St., Utica

Teaching Native American history in the modern classroom requires moving past outdated stereotypes to focus on tribal sovereignty, cultural persistence, and accurate historical perspectives. Gianni Notaro, local educator and historian, offers an accurate and more complete view of our past relations with native Americans. This talk is free and open to the public. For more information on events at The Other Side, visit theothersideutica.org.

The Other Side Community Forum & Gallery
06:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Tue, 4 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

The Other Side Community Forum and Gallery
(315) 735-4825
contact@theothersideutica.org
https://theothersideutica.org/
The Other Side Community Forum & Gallery
2011 Genessee St.
Utica, New York 13501
(315) 735-4825
contact@theothersideutica.org
https://theothersideutica.org/