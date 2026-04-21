The Voice of the Lute: Pedro Sperb
The Voice of the Lute: Pedro Sperb
Pedro Sperb brings early plucked string music to life in a lively, story-filled program—engaging, accessible, and fun for all ages! Free admission, tickets not required, seating is first-come, first-served.
The Savage Club Lansing Performance Hall
04:00 PM - 05:30 PM on Sun, 14 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
NYS Baroque
6073010604
info@nysbaroque.com
Artist Group Info
Pedro Sperb
The Savage Club Lansing Performance Hall
1004 Auburn Rd.North Lansing, New York 13073