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The Voice of the Lute: Pedro Sperb

The Voice of the Lute: Pedro Sperb

Pedro Sperb brings early plucked string music to life in a lively, story-filled program—engaging, accessible, and fun for all ages! Free admission, tickets not required, seating is first-come, first-served.

The Savage Club Lansing Performance Hall
04:00 PM - 05:30 PM on Sun, 14 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

NYS Baroque
6073010604
info@nysbaroque.com
https://nysbaroque.com/

Artist Group Info

Pedro Sperb
The Savage Club Lansing Performance Hall
1004 Auburn Rd.
North Lansing, New York 13073