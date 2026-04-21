The Weight Band – Featuring Former Members of The Band & Levon Helm Band

Performing the classic songs of The Band (“The Weight,” “Up on Cripple Creek”) alongside selections from their acclaimed current album Shines Like Gold, The Weight Band carries on the timeless spirit and sound of one of rock’s most beloved groups.

Led by Jim Weider, guitarist and vocalist from Woodstock, NY, who replaced Robbie Robertson in The Band and later performed with Levon Helm in the Levon Helm Band, The Weight Band was formed in 2013 inside Levon Helm’s legendary Woodstock barn. Inspired by Helm to continue the musical legacy of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame group, Weider and his bandmates deliver a dynamic set that blends classic Americana with roadhouse rock, funky swamp pop, blues, country soul, and folk.

Their performances feature a mix of The Weight Band’s original material and fan favorites from The Band’s catalog, as well as songs by The Grateful Dead, The Allman Brothers, Bob Dylan, and more.

Joining Weider are:

· Brian Mitchell – keyboards, vocals (Levon Helm Band)

· Albert Rogers – bass, vocals (Jim Weider Band, Jimmy Vivino)

· Michael Bram – drums, vocals (Jason Mraz)

· Matt Zeiner – keyboards, vocals (Dickey Betts)

Together, these veteran musicians share a deep appreciation for what Weider calls the “Woodstock Sound.” With Shines Like Gold, The Weight Band continues to serve as its torchbearer — a masterful ensemble keeping the heart and soul of Americana music alive.

Thank you to our show sponsors: Community Foundation for South Central New York; NBT Bank; Sidney Federal Credit Union; Preferred Mutual; WAER Syracuse Public Media; Hamilton Community Chest; & WRVO.

Special thanks to our hospitality sponsor, Poolville Country Store Restaurant Bed & Breakfast! Make it an evening out & receive 10% off dinner at Poolville by presenting your EOH show ticket, or receive 10% off your show ticket by presenting your Poolville dinner receipt at the Box Office! Call for dinner reservations!

ALSO: Show your ticket at Huff Brau LLC before/after the show & get $1 off your first drink! EOH Family Members & up, show your membership card & show tickets to get 10% off your meal, on the night of the performance! Call for dinner reservations!

Earlville Opera House Arts Center is located at 18 East Main Street in the quaint Village of Earlville, NY. At EOH, we believe accessibility & inclusion are critical to everything we do. Our historic Opera House has been upgraded to ensure accessibility throughout the building.

EOH events are made possible by the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the Office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature, & through the generosity of EOH members.

$64 General / $58 Members; college students get half off by presenting their valid Student ID; $14 for students 17 years and younger. *Premium pricing for select seating*