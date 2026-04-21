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Vendor & Craft Fair

Vendor & Craft Fair - August 29, 2026

Vendor & Craft Fair

Support local community programming at the Vendor & Craft Fair, held rain or shine at Great Lakes Gym in Fulton. This family-friendly event raises crucial funds for family programming and the YMCA Preschool in Fulton.

In addition to browsing a variety of local crafters and vendors, attendees can enjoy a chicken BBQ dinner hosted by Ray-Ray's.

  • Date: Aug. 29
  • Time: 9 a.m.–3 p.m.
  • Location: Great Lakes Gym, 7 Silk Road, Fulton, NY 13069
  • Chicken BBQ: $15 for a half-chicken dinner with sides. Presale dinners can be ordered by emailing Mary Simmons at msim621@gmail.com.

Want to become a vendor or donate?

  • Adult Vendor Fee: $20 and a raffle basket.
  • Child Vendor Fee: $10.
  • Vendor Contact: Contact Mary Simmons at msim621@gmail.com to register.
  • Donations & Involvement: Contact Sarah Nichols at (315) 454-7961.
Great Lakes Gym
09:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 29 Aug 2026
Great Lakes Gym
7 Silk Road
Fulton, New York 13069