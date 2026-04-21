Support local community programming at the Vendor & Craft Fair, held rain or shine at Great Lakes Gym in Fulton. This family-friendly event raises crucial funds for family programming and the YMCA Preschool in Fulton.

In addition to browsing a variety of local crafters and vendors, attendees can enjoy a chicken BBQ dinner hosted by Ray-Ray's.

Date: Aug. 29

Aug. 29 Time: 9 a.m.–3 p.m.

9 a.m.–3 p.m. Location: Great Lakes Gym, 7 Silk Road, Fulton, NY 13069

Great Lakes Gym, 7 Silk Road, Fulton, NY 13069 Chicken BBQ: $15 for a half-chicken dinner with sides. Presale dinners can be ordered by emailing Mary Simmons at msim621@gmail.com.

Want to become a vendor or donate?