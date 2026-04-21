Vendor & Craft Fair
Vendor & Craft Fair
Support local community programming at the Vendor & Craft Fair, held rain or shine at Great Lakes Gym in Fulton. This family-friendly event raises crucial funds for family programming and the YMCA Preschool in Fulton.
In addition to browsing a variety of local crafters and vendors, attendees can enjoy a chicken BBQ dinner hosted by Ray-Ray's.
- Date: Aug. 29
- Time: 9 a.m.–3 p.m.
- Location: Great Lakes Gym, 7 Silk Road, Fulton, NY 13069
- Chicken BBQ: $15 for a half-chicken dinner with sides. Presale dinners can be ordered by emailing Mary Simmons at msim621@gmail.com.
Want to become a vendor or donate?
- Adult Vendor Fee: $20 and a raffle basket.
- Child Vendor Fee: $10.
- Vendor Contact: Contact Mary Simmons at msim621@gmail.com to register.
- Donations & Involvement: Contact Sarah Nichols at (315) 454-7961.
Great Lakes Gym
09:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 29 Aug 2026
Great Lakes Gym
7 Silk RoadFulton, New York 13069