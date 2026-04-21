Victorian Death & Funerary Practices Tours

Join us for a special tour of Lorenzo featuring the death and funerary practices of the Victorian era. Mortality rates were high in the 19th century, and death and mourning rituals were elaborate. We’ll keep the lights low as we share everything from the mundane to the macabre about death in the Victorian era. Admission free. Three tour times, 3:00 p.m., 4:00 p.m., and 5:00 p.m., are available by reservation only, as space is limited. Call 315-655-3200, ext. 106 or email: jacqueline.roshia@parks.ny.gov