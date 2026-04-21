© 2026 WRVO Public Media
NPR News for Central New York
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Victorian Death & Funerary Practices Tours

Victorian Death & Funerary Practices Tours

Join us for a special tour of Lorenzo featuring the death and funerary practices of the Victorian era. Mortality rates were high in the 19th century, and death and mourning rituals were elaborate. We’ll keep the lights low as we share everything from the mundane to the macabre about death in the Victorian era. Admission free. Three tour times, 3:00 p.m., 4:00 p.m., and 5:00 p.m., are available by reservation only, as space is limited. Call 315-655-3200, ext. 106 or email: jacqueline.roshia@parks.ny.gov

Lorenzo State Historic Site
03:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Sat, 17 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Lorenzo State Historic Site
315-655-3200
jacqueline.roshia@parks.ny.gov
https://www.parks.ny.gov/

Artist Group Info

Jacqueline Roshia
jacqueline.roshia@parks.ny.gov
https:/parks.ny.gov
Lorenzo State Historic Site
17 Rippleton Road
Cazenovia, New York 13035
315-655-3200
jacqueline.roshia@parks.ny.gov
https://parks.ny.gov/