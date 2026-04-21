“Where We Gather Now” Art Reception by Dolly and Oz Presents

Dolly and Oz Presents, a contemporary art gallery and lifestyle brand, is bringing its signature blend of art, culture and community to New York City for the first time with “Where We Gather Now.” The exhibition will feature contemporary painter Jeremy Turpin, whose layered imagery and strategic color over black-and-white forms challenge how perception and history shape what we find beautiful, and sculptor Anita Katz, who draws on a personal history intertwined with architectural blueprints and family to build layered, tactile works that function as visual maps of an inhabited past. The exhibition will be on display September 22-26 with an opening reception on Wednesday, September 23, from 6 to 9 p.m., introducing New York collectors and locals to both artists’ work in tandem.