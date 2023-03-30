False calls of school shootings reported in Syracuse, Utica, Rome and across NY state

Several reports of false school shootings were reported throughout New York Thursday.

"The State Police is aware of swatting incidents that have occurred across the state, in which a caller states that there is an active shooter in a school," New York State Police said. "All of the reports are unfounded. We are working alongside our federal & local partners to investigate the threats."

The Onondaga County Sheriff's office is investigating a false report of an active shooter situation at Westhill High School.

"Police agencies throughout the area responded to Westhill High School and confirmed that the report of mass causalities was false, there was no active shooter situation," the Onondaga County Sheriff's office said in a statement.

We had a ‘Hold in Place’ at Westhill HS as the result of a false 911 report. Everyone is SAFE. Information being pushed out vis ParentSquare. @WesthillCSD — Steve Dunham (@SdunhamWesthill) March 30, 2023

Steve Dunham, superintendent of the Westhill Central School District, thanked the staff and students for their patience and doing what they were asked to do and thanked law enforcement for their quick response.

"As a parent and educator this is scary and infuriating in this day and age that people would make a false report like this," Dunham wrote.

The Utica Police Department responded to a false report of gunfire at Proctor High School.

"The Utica Police Department in conjunction with Proctor staff cleared each and every room and ensured that there were no injuries and no threat to the building," Utica Police said in a statement. "From our early understanding, calls of the same or similar nature were placed all across New York State around the same time that the one for Proctor was received."

The Rome Police Department received a report of shots fired at Rome Free Academy at 10:10 a.m. Thursday. Police said on their Facebook page they were informed by the Oneida County 911 Center of the report at Proctor High School and believe the two to be from the same caller.

"Responding units were able to communicate with the School Resource Officers assigned to Rome Free Academy," Rome Police said. "A search of the school was completed. Ultimately it was determined there was no active shooter and the source of the call is currently under investigation."

The Utica Police Department said they will maintain an increased presence at Proctor High School throughout the day.

North Country Public Radio reported of similar false shooter threat calls which led to lockdowns Thursday morning with Canton High School, Plattsburgh High School and Potsdam High School receiving the hoax calls.