The Supreme Court struck down affirmative action. Here's what NY leaders are saying

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled Thursday that race-conscious admissions processes are unconstitutional in two cases involving The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and Harvard University. The decision overturns decades of precedent.

Gov. Kathy Hochul called the decision a dark day for democracy and equality.

"To make the presumption that today in 2023 that our country is colorblind is incorrect," Hochul said. "That is not the norm for people in America today."

Hochul said she is in contact with SUNY Chancellor John King saying he is assessing their policies but both want to ensure the state's educational institutions are a ladder to opportunity for millions of New Yorkers.

King, in a joint statement with the SUNY Board of Trustees, said the decision attempts to pull the nation backwards in the journey toward equity and civil rights.

“Race-conscious admissions policies have enriched our institutions and our nation," King said. "Yet despite the existence of race-conscious admissions policies, Black and Latino students, along with other groups, are still underrepresented across institutions of higher education as students, faculty members, and administrators. Today’s decision threatens to undermine what progress has been made, by throwing up roadblocks and barriers when what’s needed are better paths and bridges. As Justice Sotomayor wrote in dissent: ‘The Court subverts the constitutional guarantee of equal protection by further entrenching racial inequality in education, the very foundation of our democratic government and pluralistic society.’

SUNY Oswego Officer in Charge Mary Toale echoed King.

"We know and believe that SUNY Oswego is its best when we attract, include, respect, and retain people from all backgrounds and histories," Toale said. "We exist to contribute to the common good and to empower every person in our university to pursue a meaningful life. We will continue to welcome all."

Republican Congresswoman Elise Stefanik, of New York's 21st Congressional District, celebrated the ruling.

"This is a major victory for the American Dream and all students," Stefanik said. "Today’s Supreme Court decision correctly rules that in the United States of America, every individual has the opportunity to succeed, regardless of background or race. American excellence was founded on the principles of merit, fairness, and equality of opportunity."

California voted to ban race and gender as factors for state university admissions in 1996. Berkley and UCLA saw a 40% decline of Black and Hispanic students the year after it was implemented.

Syracuse University Chancellor Kent Syverud said in anticipation of the ruling, a group of campus individuals was reviewing university policies and practices which could be affected to ensure the university continues to remain a diverse and welcoming community.

"Members of this group are now thoroughly examining today’s decision to fully understand its impact and the steps that can be taken within the law to safeguard our university’s ability to recruit and enroll talented and promising students from all backgrounds, experiences and geographies, and from across the socioeconomic spectrum," Syverud said in a joint statement with other campus officials. "Today’s decision is disappointing; however, in no way does it change Syracuse University’s longstanding and demonstrated commitment to being a university that is inclusive and welcoming to all."

While the ruling was considered in an educational context, it could have ramifications in the employer programs that consider race. A 2013 Harvard University study found ending affirmative action programs significantly decreased diversity in the workplace.

The Supreme Court is expected to rule on another higher education case, President Joe Biden's student loan relief plan, Friday.

