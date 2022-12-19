© 2022 WRVO Public Media
Elections

Mannion declared winner in 50th Senate district race

WRVO | By Ava Pukatch
Published December 19, 2022 at 8:19 PM EST
sd50_mannion-fphs.jpg
New York State Senate

More than a month after Election Day, a hand recount and court ruling, Democratic state Sen. John Mannion can finally declare victory.

State Supreme Court Judge Scott DelConte ordered the race to be certified Monday, declaring that Mannion defeated Republican Rebecca Shiroff by 10 votes.

Mannion said he is happy to be able to continue work in Albany.

"I have the faith in the boards of elections that do the work and and all we can ask for is exactly what happened," Mannion said. "That the process be thorough, that it be transparent, that it be cross-checked and it was."

Mannion said he's the only Democratic senator in a Republican majority district and hopes that is a good reflection of what he can bring to the table and how he represents the district.

"I am a voice in the room," Mannion said. "I'm an important voice to make sure that those upstate values and upstate priorities, central New York priorities get into the conversation."

Mannion said he looks forward to refocusing his work to the legislature now that the campaign season is over. He named working on helping Micron be a success, having excellent schools, safe communities, a clean environment and the economy as some of the issues he looks forward to working on in his next term.

Mannion will represent new constituents in Oswego and Fulton as a result of redistricting completed earlier this year.

Ava Pukatch
Ava Pukatch joined the WRVO news team in September 2022. She previously reported for WCHL in Chapel Hill, NC and earned a degree in Journalism and Media from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. At UNC, Ava was a Stembler Scholar and a reporter and producer for the award-winning UNC Hussman broadcast Carolina Connection. In her free time, Ava enjoys theatre, coffee and cheering on Tar Heel sports. Find her on Twitter @apukatch.
