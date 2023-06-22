Cardillo, Galime on Republican primary ballot for Utica mayor

For the first time in 12 years, Utica will have a new mayor as Robert Palmieri reaches the end of his term limit. Two longtime city residents are looking to take on the role and will appear on the Republican primary election ballot.

For Republicans Mike Galime and Robert Cardillo, Utica is all about community and culture, and a run for mayor is just one way they can help see that community grow.

Galime, the city’s current common council president, said it’s time for Utica to think toward the future and youth engagement is an important part of that.

“If we focus on the kids who are in high school in Utica right now, we are going to build a better community because they are going to understand city government," Galime said. "They are going to be more engaged in why we are here in the first place. They are also going to see good things about Utica.”

Aside from youth engagement, Galime said public safety and community development are a big part of creating a Utica that works for everyone and they are closer related than they seem.

“Public safety is a bigger thing,” Galime said. “Most people think public safety — crime. No, it’s all intertwined.”

He said public safety can include everything from code enforcement to snow removal. For Cardillo, who has worked at various levels of local, state and federal government and is a current Utica school board member, crime is one of the biggest issues in Utica that needs to be addressed for community growth.

“If we don't get a handle on our crime, it’s going to impact our economic development opportunities,” Cardillo said.

Crime, economic development and housing are what Cardillo said should be the focus moving forward. Cardillo said addressing a housing crisis is also necessary to allow for the community to see further economic growth.

“We have a poorer community,” Cardillo said. “Twenty thousand people in this community live either near or below the poverty line, that’s out of 60,000 people that live in this community. We need housing, we need affordable housing for our community”

Both Galime and Cardillo said the people of Utica are an inspiration to what community means. Galime said there is nothing quite like being a Utican.

“When you come to Utica, there’s this different personality, it’s truly Utican,” Galime said. "I want that to remain.”

Cardillo said Utica’s strength lies in community ties.

“Whenever you have some kind of issue or a disaster here, people rally together,” Cardillo said. “That’s what makes Utica great.”

Early primary voting for Utica is now underway until June 25. Primary elections will be held Tuesday, June 27.