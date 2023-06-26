Watertown paratransit bus taking voters to the polls Tuesday

The Watertown City Council unanimously approved a resolution which will bus some Jefferson county voters to the polls.

Two Jefferson County poll locations are paused due to lack of use — the Board of Elections will evaluate the data to determine whether the pause is permanent for future elections.

But the Watertown City Council wants to make sure all voters can vote in person if they want to — especially handicapped and elderly voters who may have difficulty getting to the polls and who may be affected by the change to their polling location.

Councilor Patrick Hickey, who is running for reelection, said providing the service is a positive thing saying voting is a "God-given privilege."

"Certainly, we don't want to restrict someone from voting," Hickey said. "That would be a crime."

Interim city attorney Todd Bullard applauded the council's efforts in helping everyone be able to vote.

"For a lot of older people, they want to vote in person," Bullard said. "That's what they want to do. They have the will and the strength. That's really what they want to do.

The paratransit bus will leave at 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. from Midtown Towers and the Massey Street Fire Station to take voters to the polls on primary day.