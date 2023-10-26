Bloodworth, Jones-Rowser running for open Syracuse Common Council District 4 seat

The Syracuse Common Council District 4 race is open as current District 4 Councilor Latoya Allen is not running for reelection. Voters will choose between Patrona Jones-Rowser running on the Democratic line or Hasahn Bloodworth running on an independent line.

Democratic candidate Patrona Jones-Rowser said running for council felt like the next step after being active in community organizing like housing issues and community revitalization.

"We have a big issue with substandard housing throughout the community and also housing for individuals who want to become homeowners in the area," Jones-Rowser said. "So both renters and homeowners we want to kind of make a huge push for."

Jones-Rowser also said she wants to see the City step up on mental health issues. With the area preparing for Micron, she said efforts should concentrate on getting people job-ready for all the different jobs the chip fab brings, but also making sure transportation infrastructure is there so they can get to those jobs.

"Figuring out, you know, best routes for people to get out to Clay, you know, in a timely fashion," Jones-Rowser said. "And how often — if it's public transportation — how often does it run?"

On efforts to reduce crime, Jones-Rowser said there needs to be a focus on literacy and educational aspects to figure out why some students aren't graduating and going to college or starting a career. She said introducing trades to not just high schoolers but also middle schoolers could help.

"It can kind of, you know, wean out what they don't want to do and what they do feel they're strong in prior to graduating high school and then they don't know," Jones-Rowser said. "And it gives them something to look forward to."

Hasahn Bloodworth is running on the Rebirth Syracuse party line. He did not respond to requests for an interview by WRVO.

District 4 of the Common Council covers the Southside of Syracuse.

