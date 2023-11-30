Salina Town Supervisor joins CNY State Senate race

Another Republican is jumping into the race for one of the most competitive State Senate seats in Central New York, after Salina Town Supervisor Nick Paro has announced his candidacy Thursday.

Paro’s election announcement was simple. In quotes, it just says “I’m running” — a reference he says reference’s Michael Jordan's announcement in the 90’s that “he’s back."

"The press release itself, I thought it was a very creative throwback to a pop culture event that occurred that was monumental," Paro said.

Paro said the kick-off reflects his age. He’s 32, it includes a video introducing him to voters for a seat that’s been in both Republican and Democratic hands over the last few years. Paro said he believes there needs to be more balance in the State Senate, which needs one Republican to break up the Democrat's super majority, and this district could be the one to do it.

"With my electoral history winning the last two supervisors races by over 15% of the vote in one of the most Democrat towns in the entire district, plus also the wins that I've been able to provide for the Town of Salina since I've been the supervisor, I think put me in the unique position and the best position as a Republican to win the seat," he said.

Onondaga County Legislature Chairman Jim Rowley is the other Republican who wants to run for the seat being vacated by State Sen. John Mannion (D-Geddes), who won a year ago by just 10 votes. Mannion is running for the 22nd Congressional District seat against Rep. Brandon Williams, and is not seeking re-election to the Senate seat.

Rowley and Paro will vie for the Republican Party endorsement that will be determined in February. Three Democrats, State Assemblyman Al Stirpe, former Oswego County legislator Tom Drumm, and Onondaga County lawmaker Chris Ryan have also announced an intention to run.