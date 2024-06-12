Early voting for the 2024 primary is starting soon. Here's what you need to know

Races to determine candidates for Congress and State Senate, lead the way as Primary Day approaches in central New York.

State and federal Primary Day is June 25. Early voting in six locations in Onondaga County starts June 15.

Onondaga County Democratic Elections Commissioner Dustin Czarny said so far there’s no indication that the race for the Democratic Party designation in the 22nd Congressional District will drive turnout beyond the usual 15 to 20% of registered voters.

"We haven't seen that in the absentees and early vote by mail request yet, so you know, it's looking like a normal turnout, but something could happen in the next few days," Czarny said. "Elections are weird and we'll be prepared."

Czarny said absentee and early voting ballots are also available by contacting the Board of Elections. He advises voters not to put that off.

“You can fill out an application and we will mail it to you out right away," Czarny said. "However, I do suggest as the clock starts ticking down, you think about coming into the office to get that to get that ballot and we'll have it printed up for you and you can fill it out and have one stop shopping because it does need to be put in the mail on June 25 and postmark for it to be valid.”

In the June 25 primary, Democrats John Mannion and Sarah Klee Hood are vying for the chance to take on Republican Congressman Brandon Williams in the general election. The 22nd district also includes all of Madison County and parts of Cayuga, Oswego and Oneida counties.

The other higher profile races include two Republicans vying for the chance to take on incumbent state senator Rachel May, and two Democrats looking for the nod to run for the State Senate seat Mannion is vacating.

Beyond early voting, registered Democrats and Republicans can also make requests from the Board of Elections for absentee ballots, or early vote by mail. Those ballots have to be postmarked by June 25.

