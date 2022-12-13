Environmental group says Finger Lakes landfill is stifling First Amendment rights

Seneca Lake Guardian says it's being bullied by Seneca Meadows, the state’s largest landfill. The environmental group recently received a cease-and-desist letter from the law firm representing Seneca Meadows. Seneca Lake Guardian says it believes that letter is an attempt to silence their first amendment rights speaking out against the landfill.

The Seneca Meadows landfill is scheduled to close in 2025, but has requested an extension to stay open through 2040. That’s something environmental organization Seneca Lake Guardian has been advocating against.

Yvonne Taylor, vice president Seneca Lake Guardian, called it a “David vs Goliath” fight, saying they won’t be silenced.

“It is our mission to protect the Finger Lakes for generations to come," Taylor said. "We're going to continue to call on the governor to stand with everyday people and their right to clean air, water and a healthy environment and not side with the for profit company fighting to keep Seneca Meadows open beyond its already closure date set for 2025.”

The Seneca Meadows letter, which was made public by Seneca Lake Guardian, says the environmental organization has engaged in “baseless fearmongering” about the landfill as well as false and defamatory statements about the facilities effect on the community.

Phil Gitlen, the attorney representing Seneca Lake Guardian, disagrees and penned a rebuttal. He said similar tactics were used during their petition against crypto mining by Greenidge Generation.

“Just like in the Greenidge matter, there is a sound, factual basis for Seneca Lake Guardian's opposition to the continued operation of the landfill," Gitlen said. "Seneca Lakes Guardian's opposition to the permit modification is its right of free speech and its right to petition its government and is also protected by New York's anti-SLAPP suit law.”

Ithaca area Assemblywoman Anna Kelles has introduced a bill along with Syracuse area State Senator Rachel May which would require large companies, like Waste Connections the parent company for Seneca Meadows, to measure and report out their chemicals before releasing them into waterways.

Seneca Meadows said in a statement it respects Seneca Lake Guardian’s right to oppose the Landfill. The company provides additional rebuttal to what it says are defamatory, false and misleading claims made by the environmental group. It reads “Seneca Meadows welcomes a civil and factual discussion of the benefits of the landfill, as we believe it is a necessary, critical infrastructure site for waste management in the state of New York.”

