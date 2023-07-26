Officials warn extreme heat could impact residents across the state this week

Temperatures are rising across New York through the rest of the week. Officials are warning residents to stay cool.

“Real-feel” temperatures could reach over 95 degrees across Upstate New York Thursday and Friday. Extreme heat like this may pose a risk to children, the elderly and those with underlying health conditions. People can start to feel the effects of heat related illnesses with too much sun exposure or strenuous outdoor activity. Oswego County Public Health Director Vera Dunsmoor said that if you start to see symptoms of heat illness like dizziness, confusion or vomiting, it’s time to seek medical help.

“If you start seeing those, along with muscle cramps or spasms, or a loss of consciousness or passing out, 911 is your best option,” Dunsmoor said.

Dunsmoor said the best ways to avoid heat sickness is to stay in indoor, air-conditioned areas, consistently drink water and wear loose, breathable clothing.

“I would say to reduce strenuous activities and exercise, especially during the peak sunlight hours, drinking at least two to four glasses of water per hour during extreme heat, even if you don’t feel thirsty, and you want to avoid beverages containing alcohol or caffeine,” Dunsmoor said.

If someone you know is particularly susceptible to heat, Dunsmoor said there are a few things you can do to help them stay comfortable.

“You want to move that person to a cool place, loosen their clothing and maybe apply a wet cloth to their body,” Dunsmoor said. “And if you are able to, maybe get them into a cool bath.”

Governor Kathy Hochul also advised New Yorkers to check in on one another and stay safe indoors.

“These are dangerous conditions, very serious,” Hochul said. “And I want to make sure that warning gets out to everyone.”

Hochul announced that extended hours will be offered at select state parks swimming facilities until tomorrow night. Central Region state parks with extended swimming hours include Green Lakes State Park, Sandy Island Beach, Delta Lake State Park and Gilbert Lake State Park.