Amid growth in volume, Rome Health to build new women’s surgical suite

As several hospitals in central and upstate New York have had to reduce maternity services amid pandemic-related challenges, one is announcing that it is expanding.

Rome Health plans to renovate 2,000 square feet of existing space and convert it to a dedicated c-section suite adjacent to the Maternity Department on the fourth floor.

Rome Health President and CEO AnneMarie Czyz said this will free up existing surgical areas on the first floor and create a more seamless experience for maternity patients.

"It's able to continue to accelerate that very intimate care space where we're providing resources right there on the maternity suite," said Czyz.

In his State of the County address, Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente said Rome Health has a “tremendous reputation” for its maternity services, and said the county is pledging $3 million of its federal recovery funds toward the project.

"This center will enhance the hospital's ability to manage complex and high risk pregnancies,” said Picente. “The investment of federal recovery funds will help that project elevate to new heights."

Hospital officials said Rome Health’s overall obstetrics volume grew 28.5 percent between 2020 and 2021, amid reduced access to care in neighboring communities.

The hospital was also listed as one of two “Best Maternity Hospitals” in the state by Newsweek last year.

"Being able to have the dedication of resources just to maternity care because our volumes were and are high, so being able to preserve that specialty, we think, is a niche," said Czyz.

Czyz said the hospital expects to break ground on the new surgical suite late this year or early next year with the hope that it’ll be available to patients sometime in 2023.