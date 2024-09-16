NYS grant to help diversify physicians at Upstate

Getting more diverse physicians is the goal of a New York State grant for Upstate Medical University.

The state Department of Health is providing the $432,000 grant for three programs that builds diversity with the workforce, and which ultimately provides better health care according to State Health commissioner James McDonald.

"The healthcare community needs to look like the population, but we all need to have what's called cultural competence," McDonald said. "But quite frankly, we need to have more people in healthcare who represent different points of view. Healthcare needs to be more diverse."

Research shows when patients are cared for by physicians with shared background and language, there’s greater trust and communication, which leads to better health outcomes. Nakeia Chambers, director of access programs and multi- cultural affairs, is in charge of attracting these diverse students. She said these programs are critical.

"Across our state sometimes it's not a level playing field," Chambers said. "So it's very difficult to attract and recruit individuals when you're looking at standards that certain individuals aren't meeting but you can see that they would be great physicians."

The state funds provide scholarships and other supports like individualized academic support.

